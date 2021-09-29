Banks Food Hall celebrates one year since opening during thick of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In the heart of Uptown Columbus, located on Bay Avenue and overlooking the Chattahoochee River, Banks Food Hall celebrates one year since grand opening. W.C. Bradley Co. launched Banks Food Hall in the thick of COVID-19 in Sept. of 2020. Through the support of the Columbus community, Banks was able to celebrate their one year on Sept. 12, 2021.

Banks Food Hall offers a variety of food and beverage restaurants with ample seating options inside and outside. The historic Banks building right off the Columbus Riverwalk is now the transformed Friday night place to be for a friendly gathering or family time with your favorite cuisine.

“Our goal in creating Banks Food Hall was to offer the community something we didn’t have elsewhere in Columbus,” says W.C. Bradley Company Real Estate Division President, Pace Halter.

Though times have been hard, Banks would have not made it through this first year without the customers. “I think Banks has been well received by the community and we are appreciative of all the ongoing support Columbus has provided to the Hall,” says Halter.

Bringing in tourists and providing a new environment for the locals, Banks continues to expand. From beverages at Maltitude or seafood from The Jazzy Crab, Banks is fully occupied as the last two booths begin buildout.

The future is hopeful as the word about Banks Food Hall moves throughout the Valley area. With expectations high for this coming year, Halter says, “Banks is on track for an amazing 2022.” The popping hangout spot continues to provide great service and food so be sure to stop by and experience the vibrant environment for yourself.