Barbour County Alabama Schools to close as Tropical Storm Fred nears

BARBOUR COUNTY SCHOOLS, Ala. (WRBL) – Barbour County Alabama Schools (BCAS) released a post on Facebook Sunday evening announcing their plans to close schools on Monday, August 16.

Due to the shift of Tropical Storm Fred and the growing possibility of damaging winds and road blockages, the schools plan on closing.

In a post BCAS says, “The safety of out students and employees is our utmost concern.”

BCAS followed this statement by saying they cannot safely run transportations for students and staff in winds up to 30 miles per hour.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to Barbour County Alabama Schools social media platforms and web pages.