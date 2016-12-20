Barbour County residents sue the county for no county pound or impounding officer

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. – The Animal League Defense Fund is representing a few Barbour County residents for the lack of a county pound and impounding officer in the county. The filing was made in Barbour County Circuit Court last week.

Alabama State Law requires that each county must maintain a county pound and impounding officer to take in stray dogs, cats and ferrets. Residents say that as a result of this, they are forced to pick up the pieces.

According to the ALDF, the county built a pound 14 years ago, but it never opened, adding that the Barbour County Commission has taken funds and equipment for the shelter and put them towards other projects.

Renee Klein and Betty Kramer are two of the individuals being represented by the ALDF. Kramer says there are 13 dogs and more than 40 kittens in her home. Kramer added that she has transported 500 puppies to states that can take care of them for the past three years. Klein said in her 15 years of living in the county, she has taken in thousands of animals. Klein has also created the Pet Assistance League of Barbour County and even helps with a spay neuter program.

Kramer said she and others receive calls at all hours relating to animals in need of assistance, but adds that the need is always present. They added that the care can take a toll on them.

“Heartbreaking,” Klein said. “You lose faith in humanity, and we cry a lot. We do a lot of crying, but how can you look at these faces and say, oh it’s OK somebody threw you out or it’s Ok if you’re starving to death. You can’t do it. You just can’t do it; at least I can’t.”

Klein added that they have taken in animals that have been shot, used as bait and even thrown off a bridge. The ALDF cited an incident from the county in April of 2016 where 11 puppies were found in a trash bag with their dead mother, and two teenagers came across them.

“Egregious acts of animal cruelty, well-known to be a precursor to violent crimes against people, occur with impunity,” said Animal Legal Defense Fund Executive Director Stephen Wells. “After sustaining injuries from cars, dead and dying animals suffer by the side of the county’s roads, with no one designated to help them or even pick them up.”

Klein and Kramer added that if a pound and officer are added, it will not solve the problem right away, but will be a step in the right direction. They added that this will not only help the residents living in the county as there are wild animals with rabies that can bite other animals.

“If it does come to light, I have mixed emotions,” Klein said. “If it’s done right as other counties and states have done, it will be wonderful. I don’t have much faith in the system down here, but we’ll see.”

News Three reached out to the attorney for the county commission, but there has not been a response.

Anyone interested in donating to PAL, visit this website