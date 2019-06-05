BBB offering advice following Quest Diagnostics data breach

The Better Business Bureau is offering tips for customers of Quest Diagnostics following a data breach that may have compromised as many as 11.9 million American consumers.

Quest Diagnostics, one of the major companies offering diagnostic testing services, reported on June 3, 2019, that an unauthorized user had gained access to company data that potentially compromised sensitive information.

That sensitive information may include social security numbers, certain financial data, and medical information, but not laboratory test results.

Better Business Bureau offers up the following suggestions for those concerned that their personal information may have been compromised by the breach.

Stay calm . Consumers are not liable for fraudulent charges on stolen account numbers. It is also important to note that not all data breaches are created from nefarious activities, many times the data was breached unintentionally.

Check the website of the company that was breached for the latest information. Type the company name directly into your browser. Do NOT click on a link from an email or social media message.

If a company responsible for exposing your information offers you free credit monitoring, take advantage of it.

If a credit card has been compromised, you will likely hear from the bank or card-issuer first. If you have questions, call the customer service number on your card.

Consider putting a credit freeze or fraud alert on your credit reports with the three major credit reporting agencies ( go.bbb.org/creditfreeze ). A credit freeze will prevent anyone from accessing your credit report or scores. This means you cannot apply for new credit without lifting the freeze. A fraud alert flags your account but does not automatically halt new credit being opened in your name.

AnnualCreditReport.com is the only website authorized by the Federal Trade Commission to provide you with a free annual credit report. Be wary of ads, emails, and social media messages for other services. Everyone should check their credit reports annually, whether or not they have been the victim of a data breach.