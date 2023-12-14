PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Just two days after 23-year-old Ryan Boles was gunned down in a bank parking lot, Phenix City Police are still looking to make an arrest.

Boles was found dead after being shot behind the Synovous Bank located on 13th Street in Phenix City.

WRBL spoke with Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey, who was at the scene on Tuesday and offered new details about what may have happened to Boles.

Chancey said that Boles attended a late-night event sponsored by his employer and the Chamber of Commerce before he was murdered.

Boles was parked towards the back end of the Synovous Bank parking lot.

“When he gets to his car in this parking lot area. I believe he is about the last person who is parked in this area. And so what he had found himself in the situation of having to return to his car, which is now in mostly a vacant parking lot in the dark,” Chancey stated.

“… I don’t think that this was a targeted murder. … I don’t think was it was a preplanned thing where somebody said, ‘I want to go kill Mr. Boles.’ I think this is going to be most likely some kind of theft involved. Probably somebody came up to him trying to get something from him.”

Chancey shared the status of the ongoing Phenix City Police investigation into Boles’ death.

“They’re still talking to potential witnesses and looking through the area to see what they can find that would lead them, I guess, to the person or persons involved,” Chancey said.

“I know they have obtained some security camera video from the bank to see what they can put together and they are talking to residents and businesses around the area to see if anybody saw anything.”

Chancey suspects that when Boles arrived at the event during the daytime the parking area was full. By the time he left, it wasn’t. He emphasizes the need for people to be aware of their surroundings, especially during nighttime.

“To the general public, I would say you need to be very aware of your surroundings. Think ahead. If you’re going to be somewhere after dark and you’re going to be by yourself,” Chancey said.

“I would make sure that you’re going to be parked in the place that is going to be very public, very well-lit, and, you know, close by. As close as you can get to the event that you’re going to be at without having to go through unlit dark areas.”

