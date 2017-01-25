Beatrice Avenue fire displaces family

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus family is safe, but without a home after a fire early Wednesday.

The home on Beatrice Avenue caught fire Wednesday around 8:45. Authorities say three people were home at the time, but luckily they all made it out without any injuries. Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores talked with News 3 about what caused the fire.

“It started in the kitchen on a range top, but we don’t know if it started because there was food unattended or if there was a problem with the range. Right now the fire investigator is checking into the cause,” says Chief Shores.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation Chief Shores says it appears to have been an accident. The Red Cross is now assisting the family with temporary housing.