Beauregard High School Hornets memorialize those lost in March 3 tornado

BEAUREGARD, Al. (WRBL) — Every single Beauregard High School player wore the same number for Friday’s first home game of the season — 23.

Coach Rob Carter says the additions to every player’s helmet serves to remember the 23 lives lost when an EF3 tornado tore its way through Lee County in March. It’s also to remember how far the community came in such a short time.



“We were hit hard, and the next day what do you do? You know, we lended a hand to each other — a friend to a friend — and started helping each family that was in trouble. I mean that’s a great life lesson,” Coach Carter says.



It’s a lesson he hopes to teach every young man on his team. The players say even they didn’t know about the silent testament to the tragedy that encouraged them, their families, and friends to be Beauregard Strong.

“We didn’t know until today, until we got the number 23, but I think it’ll show people that we do recognize them and the people that passed away,” says player Jamikule Sinclair.

The same 23 also paints the school’s field where the Beauregard Hornets battled it out against the Ben Russell Wildcats Friday night. Coach Carter says the 23 will stay on the players helmets for the rest of the season.