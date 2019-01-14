Beauregard High School students arrested in lunchroom brawl

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Several Beauregard High School students are facing Disorderly Conduct charges after a lunchroom brawl at the high school.

Principal Richard Brown confirms the fight happened Wednesday, January 9th inside the high school’s lunchroom. Brown says thankfully nobody was seriously injured. Investigators aren’t commenting on what sparked the brawl.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3, five students have been charged with Disorderly Conduct in the fight, two of the students are considered adults and three are juveniles.

Principal Brown says five students identified in the fight have been suspended from school.

Brown says School Resource Officers with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were on campus and helped him, other staff members and students break up the brawl.

Principal Brown and Sheriff Jay Jones say rumors the brawl was gang-related are untrue. Brown says Beauregard High School has a zero-tolerance for violence and hopes the suspensions, and arrests serve as a warning.