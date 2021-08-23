Beloved Uptown Columbus statue to return, help welcome May Flower home!

May Flower photographed in Dinglewood Park, picture provided by Mary Katherine Carpenter.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Uptown Columbus, Inc. announced in a media release an event to unveil the May Flower statue with a small event.

Uptown Columbus, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Hospital will welcome home the beloved statue on 10th Street and Broadway on Thursday Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

The Carpenter family will be recognized with a presentation of the reward money for locating May Flower.

In addition to Uptown Columbus President Chair, Pace Halter and Piedmont Columbus Hospital, Chief Financial Officer, Allen Holladay, all community guests are welcome to attend the event to welcome the May Flower home.

