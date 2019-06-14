Local News

Best Buy reopens at new location on Whittlesey Boulevard

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Today is the start of a new beginning for many employees at Best Buy as they celebrate the reopening at their new location. 

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning at the Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Boulevard. 

Workers say they are happy with the new location because there is more space and easier to access the store.

