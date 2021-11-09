Bi-City DUI School gets an increase in DUI students during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As a growing number of drivers hit the road this holiday season, there may be an increase in impaired drivers. News 3 spoke with a Driving Under the Influence instructor about the severity of drunk driving.

According to The National Highway Traffic Administration In 2019, there were 1,775 people killed in alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a BAC of .01 to .07. Manager of Bi-City DUI School, Selena Talley, told News 3 the driving school gets an increase in DUI students around this time of year.

“Depending on what time of the year it is, that tells when we get more people. Around the holidays, like right now, people seem to drink and drive even more, so we’re pretty busy around this time,” Talley said.

The DUI School has a range of students who are required to take the class, ranging from young drivers to elderly drivers. Talley shared with News 3 the process of getting your license back after receiving a DUI.

“Each time you get a DUI, the first time you take a class, take this class and go get your license back. The second and third time, you will have to take the class again but you’ll probably have to do the clinical evaluation. You may have to wait a year to even be able to get your license back,” Talley said.

When going out to drink with friends or having a casual drink at home, Talley wants those in the community to be aware that everyone’s alcohol tolerance is different.

“Everybody’s limits are different because it could go by your size. So you know you may have a small frame who would not be able to intake as much alcohol as a bigger size person. But they always say you should wait an hour before getting behind the wheel,” Talley said.

Talley told News 3 that even though she is not fond of seeing repeat offenders in her class, she still greets them with open arms.

“I am used to it, but I don’t like to see repeaters come in, but we still welcome them with open arms. Because people make mistakes, we don’t make anybody that comes through our classes feel uncomfortable because people do make mistakes. We try to tell them what they need to do and give them some tips on how to be responsible if you’re going to drink. Have a designated driver and know your limits,” Talley said.

For those who get a certain amount of DUI charges, they may have to get an alcoholic breathalyzer installed in their cars.

“Say you’ve gotten two or maybe three DUI’s and you still want your license. At this point with this interlock, if you’re going out anywhere you’re going to have to blow into the tube so it can see if you’re able to drive. It’s making sure that you’re not drunk,” Talley said.

Talley wants those in the community to remember to drink responsibly.

“Be careful over the holiday season, if you need to see us were here for you. Try to make the right decisions ahead of time, drink responsibly if you’re going to drink, have a designated driver, we don’t want anybody to get hurt, we don’t want anybody to get killed, we don’t want you to kill yourself,” Talley said.