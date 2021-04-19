 

Bicyclist injured in crash on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of an accident involving a bicycle on Victory Drive.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

According to police the bicyclist suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, and has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.

WRBL News has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

