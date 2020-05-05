Bike shops see an increase in sales during the coronavirus outbreak

While many businesses have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, bike sales are booming.

With gyms and pools clothed, people are flocking to bike shops to help keep themselves and their families active. As a result, Arnold’s Bike Shop in Columbus had its biggest month ever in April.

Steve Saunders, the shop owner, says with demand being so high, they are having a hard time keeping inventory stocked. The bike shop is typically busiest in the spring, however sales are up 40 percent compared to last year.

“For the month of April, we sold 120 bicycles, officially for that month. We typically would sell 40 to 50 bikes would be a good month,”Saunders said.

Bike shops are considered an essential business because they are in the transportation sector and they also supply wheel chair tires.

Saunders advocates for looking on the bright side, the quarantine has made people more aware of the benefits of cycling and being active with their families.