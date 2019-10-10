BioLife Plasma Service Center opening Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–BioLife Plasma Service will be opening a new location for plasma donation in Columbus this weekend. BioLife is an industry leader in the collection of high-quality plasma that is processed into life-saving plasma-based therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The center is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the community.

“BioLife’s new Columbus location marks our commitment to serving local communities and the patients who rely on plasma-derived therapies,” said Aimee Ford, center manager of the new Columbus location.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide the same benefits found at BioLife locations around the country, such as access to free Wi-Fi, a free supervised playroom for donors’ children, and a clean, professional, smoke-free environment.

For some medical conditions, plasma-derived therapies are the only effective treatment option, so it’s critical to have regular donations of plasma from healthy volunteers in order to create these important therapies.

Donors are financially compensated for their time and commitment. Plasma is collected and processed into a wide variety of therapeutics, including blood-clotting proteins to treat hemophilia, immune support therapies, blood volume replacements and surgical sealants.

BioLife Plasma Service Columbus location is located at 6267 Veterans Parkway Columbus. The grand opening is Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m.

For more information on the donation process you can visit the BioLife website biolifeplasma.com.