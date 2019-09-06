Bird hunting season starts Saturday in Georgia, Alabama

The thermometer says summer, but a sure sign of fall comes Saturday. No, it’s not the second week of football season.

It’s the opening of hunting season on both sides of the Chattahoochee.

Dove season begins tomorrow in Georgia and much of Alabama, including Russell, Lee and Chambers counties. And that ushers in various hunting seasons — including bow season for deer next weekend in Georgia.

There is a scheduled dove hunt tomorrow at Standing Boy Creek Wildlife Management Area. But all of the spots for it have been taken. Others will be bird hunting across the state.

Game Wardens like Ethan Franklin will be looking for hunters who don’t abide by the law. But he also has some advice for those who don’t hunt who might be in areas where people will shooting.

“Be Aware of your surroundings,” Franklin said. “If you go into an area where you believe someone is hunting — like a WMA — and you want to hike or walk or something like that and utilize the trails and those types of resources, be aware there are hunters out there. If you have a vehicle parked or an encounter with a hunter you know, maybe ask where they are going to hunt at so maybe you’re not impacting their hunt and they’re not impacting your walk. That is common courtesy between our hunting public and non-hunting public. That’s getting along and that’s what we stress.”

If it seems like hunting season is starting a little later this year. It’s because it is a week later than normal because of a calendar quirk.

Georgia

Dove

Sept. 7–30

Nov. 23–Dec. 1

Dec. 6–Jan. 31

Deer

Bow: Sept. 14 – Jan. 12

Gun: Oct. 19 – Jan. 12

Alabama

Dove

North Zone: Includes Russell, Lee and Chambers counties

Includes Russell, Lee and Chambers counties Sept. 7 – Oct. 27

Nov. 23 – Dec. 1

Dec. 14 – Jan. 12

South Zone: Includes Barbour County

Includes Barbour County Sept. 14 – Nov. 3

Nov. 23 – Dec. 1

Dec. 14 – Jan. 12

Deer