COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring lower adoption fees in more than 275 shelters across 40 states, including a few here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event started in 2016, since then 83,000 pets found adoptive homes across 45 states.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, shares the urgency in adopting in a prepared statement.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Bissell. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Paws Humane Society (Paws) in Columbus is near capacity, with up to 135 animals in-house and 70 animals in foster homes.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation stepped in to aid overcrowding with their “Empty the Shelters” event, running now until May 14th.

Since then, Paws has had 14 adoptions with hopes of keeping the momentum going through the end of the adoption special.

Courtney Pierce, the Executive Director of Paws, shares with News 3 how important the BISSELL Foundation’s sponsorship is to animals at Paws, as well as their furry neighbors at the Columbus Animal Control Center.

“We’re faced with being at capacity almost daily for us. We’re a limited admission shelter, which means if we don’t have the space, then we don’t have to take them in That’s not true for a lot of municipal shelters like the one next door to us. we’re doing our best to make space in order to help them out. So nobody has to be euthanized next door,” says Pierce.

Pierce went on to explain the adoption specials, “The cat adoption fees are actually free, that includes cats six months and older. And then dogs six months and older are $25. Our adoption fees are already pretty good, but this is a great special, especially when you consider it includes the microchip. They’re spayed or neutered, whichever is appropriate. And then they have age appropriate vaccines as well, so they’re fully vetted,” she shares.

For those who are not looking to adopt, Paws and BISSELL Pet Foundation accept donations.

Locations across the Fountain City, and in east Alabama participating in the “Empty the Shelters” event can be found below.