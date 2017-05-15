Black bear hit by car, killed in Marion County

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING FOR SOME VIEWERS

MARION COUNTY, Ga. — A person who experienced a traumatizing sight in Marion County late last week is recounting the death that captivated dozens of people. Windy Taylor says a woman was driving a Toyota 4-Runner along Georgia Highway 41, when she hit a black bear roaming across the road.

The bear did not survive the wreck. The incident happened near Marion County Middle-High School. Taylor tells News 3 the event astonished many folks around the county and school. It also left them a little shaken up and worried for their safety.

“I was about ten minutes up the road, so I wanted to go see it for myself,” Taylor said. “I’ve heard people say there’s bears around here, but I’ve never seen one. So I wanted to go see it for myself.”

Taylor says the girl who hit the bear originally thought she hit a calf. We’re told no one involved will face any charges.