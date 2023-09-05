COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Congressman Sanford Bishop and the Black History Month Observance Breakfast Committee presented over $40,000 in contributions to the local committee organizations on Tuesday.

Every February, the Black History Month Observance Breakfast Committee hosts a breakfast with various keynote speakers. All the proceeds from the breakfast are given to organizations making a difference in the committee.

This year, six organizations were honored because of their work in the committee. These organizations included The Plummer Home, The Learning Center, Tree of Life Healthcare, Fountain City Slam, The W.H. Spencer Golden Owlettes and Girls Inc.

Congressman Bishop explained why these organizations and contributions are so vital to the committee.

“This allows us to give back to our young people, those who are vulnerable in our society, the homeless people who need health care, and of course, people who need the confidence building that some of these learning organizations are able to provide with volunteers. And so these are charitable organizations that are doing God’s work, doing good work, that are not often recognized,” said Congressman Bishop.

The Black History Month Observance Breakfast Committee will be hosting its annual breakfast in February of 2024. All proceeds will go to tri-city committee organizations.