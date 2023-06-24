FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — This weekend, Fort Moore welcomed Kentucky-based hard rock band Black Stone Cherry. The band set up on York Field outside of McGinnis-Wickham Hall to play as the second act in Fort Moore’s free, annual Independence Celebration on June 24.

Ahead of the event, the band’s lead singer Chris Robertson and guitarist Ben Wells reflected on what it meant to play the occasion. Black Stone Cherry’s other current members include drummer John Fred Young and bassist Steve Jewell Jr.

“It’s and honor to be asked to do stuff like this,” said Robertson. “We take a lot of pride in doing these things.”

Wells noted this is not the first time they have performed for a military crowd. He reported the band played USO Experience Virginia Beach on the weekend of June 1-4 and other USO shows in Okinawa, Japan and North Carolina within the last two years.

“Usually, anytime any branch of military calls us, if we’re available, we’d like to go do it just because it’s a fun event,” said Wells.

The band members noted they preferred not to answer any questions directly related to politics or religion.

Attendance for the celebration was expected to be between 15,000 to 20,000 people, according to Fort Moore’s MWR Publicity Specialist Emily Peterson. She called the event Fort Moore’s largest open-to-the-public experience of the year. The celebration is open to military personnel, their families and community members, who were able to enter through the Special Events Gate or with a fireworks pass.

Though this is far from the largest event Black Stone Cherry has played in their career, Robertson and Wells explained they bring the same level of showmanship to every performance, regardless of audience size. In 2018, the band played for a crowd of 120,000 people in England touring with hard rock and heavy metal artist, Alice Cooper. They have also played with bands like Whitesnake, Def Leppard and Nickelback over their 22-year career.

“It’s kind of crazy to get to pinch yourself and think that man, you hear these guys growing up on the radio, and now you’re on the same tour with them… it’s something we don’t take for granted,” said Wells.

Ben Wells (left) and Chris Robertson (right) of Black Stone Cherry. (Olivia Yepez)

The stage was prepped for Black Stone Cherry’s 7 p.m. set. (Olivia Yepez)

An array of flags around the stage Black Stone Cherry would perform on. (Olivia Yepez)

The band admitted tonight the biggest struggle would be keeping their language “G-rated” for the family-friendly event. Robertson compared the tour bus to a boat on wheels and revealed his grandmother sometimes scolds him for his cussing on stage.

“We’re sailors,” Wells said with a laugh.

Invoking some type of feeling in the audience was the goal of the night, according to the band. Wells said one of best things Black Stone Cherry experiences is when fans tell them a song saved them, changed them or played a role in a pivotal life moment, like a wedding or funeral.

“You don’t think about that when you’re writing it and the fact they use one of our pieces of music is such a special moment in their life, that’s the biggest reward ever,” said Wells.

Robertson added his favorite song to play is always the first because it reveals the type of audience for the night. He said Black Stone Cherry always kicks in with the whole band singing and quickly find out if it’s going to be a rowdy crowd or one they have to win over.

“It’s the one true language of all, in my opinion, and that, I mean honestly, that’s it,” said Robertson. “The ultimate goal at the end of the day is to connect with people through music and live performance.”

Fort Moore’s 2023 Independence Celebration performers also included DJ Black Rhino and country artist Jameson Rhino, as well as fireworks set to a score by the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band at 10 p.m. Black Stone Cherry is set to release their eighth studio album entitled “Screaming at the Sky” on Sept. 29 this year.