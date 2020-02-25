Blanchard Leadership Forum now known as “The Forum”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The annual Columbus State University Leadership Forum will have a new name, but the same mission to bring high-quality speakers to the city.

Over the event’s first 14 years, it has carried the signature of retired Synovus Chairman James Blanchard.

That will be changing this summer when the 15th event is held. This year, it will simply be known as The Forum.

It will continue to bring interesting speakers and hundreds of conference attendees. The event has featured authors, businesses, civic and military leaders talking about lessons learned.

The forum has featured speakers such as President George W. Bush, Barbara Bush, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Oscar winning actress Octavia Spencer, quarterback Peyton Manning, former Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice and many more.