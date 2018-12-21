Blood drive to be held today in memory of fallen officers from Americus

Two fallen officers from Americus will be on the minds of the community as a blood drive in memory of Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr is being held Friday.

Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith and Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr died after being shot on duty, while answering a domestic violence call in Americus on December 7th, 2016.

The American Red Cross and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center are asking for your help saving lives in the memory of both officers during a blood drive today at Americus First Baptist Church.

The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.