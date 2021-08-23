Blood drive to honor fallen police officers, Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr, to be held Friday in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A blood drive to honor two fallen police officers from Americus will be held later this week.

The Sumter County Badges for Life Blood Drive will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The blood drive honors fallen police officers Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith, who were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Smarr, an Americus Police Officer, and Smith, a Georgia Southwestern State University Police Officer were both shot on Dec. 7, 2016 while responding to a domestic violence situation.

Smarr, while suffering from his own gunshot wound, died trying to perform CPR on Smith. He was found laying on his friend’s body.

Smith died the following day, after being transported to a Macon hospital for further treatment. His donated organs would save the lives of several other people, including a man named Brandon Simpson.

Smarr and Smart were best friends. They attended high school together and were roommates after they graduated. They also attended the Police Academy at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College together.

Exactly four years before the deadly shooting, on Dec. 7, 2012, the two best friend had graduated from the academy together.

The person responsible for murdering the two police officers was found dead of a self inflicted gunshot wound on the day following the shooting, according to police. He had a lengthy criminal history, including a rap sheet that was 32 pages long.

Sumter County Badges for Life Blood Drive:

Friday, August 27, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sumter County Emergency Operations Center

907 Adderton Street, Americus, Ga. 31709

Everyone who donates blood will received a Badges for Life t-shirt, wellness check-up, and a $20 e-gift card for your choice of Walmart, Amazon, Target, Lowes, and others.