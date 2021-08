Bluebelle Home Decor and Gifts will hold a mini-market this weekend. There will be local vendors and business owners. You can expect to find anything from fashion pieces to handmade arts and crafts.

The shop is located at 2301 Airport Thruway Suite A in Columbus. For questions call 706-327-1181 or email bluebellestaff4@gmail.com. For more information you can head to their Facebook page or website.