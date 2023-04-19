COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Visiting the Bo Bartlett Center online looks a little different now. The center announced in a statement to the press they had launched a new website for improved user experience.

According to the press release, the updated website also has a new web address, but visitors will be rerouted to the updated site automatically if they type in the old address.

The museum said the improved website will help patrons to navigate more easily, as well as keep up with the center’s ongoings. Those who are interested will also be able to find additional access to information on past exhibitions and permanent collection pieces.

Two temporary exhibitions at the center are set to close soon. “Earthly Matters,” which showcases artist Bo Bartlett’s work focused on the connection between humans and nature closes on Friday, April 28. Additionally, “Unaccompanied,” by artist Kate Capshaw looks into young peoples’ experience with homelessness and closes on Friday, May 12.

Those who are interested can find the Bo Bartlett Center’s new website and information about upcoming exhibitions and events at www.bartlettcenter.columbusstate.edu.