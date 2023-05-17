COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Art-enthusiasts will have to wait to see some local exhibitions. The Bo Bartlett Center announced it will be closed Thursday, May 18 through Monday, May 22 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 23 in a press release.

According to the information released by the center, the closure is due to the installation of their newest exhibition, “Facts & Figures: Contemporary Realism from the Columbus Museum.” This display will feature pieces from the Columbus Museum’s collection, showcasing the various approaches artists of the style have taken since the 1950s.

There will be a two-hour reception for the opening of the exhibition on Thursday, May 25 starting at 6 p.m.

The exhibition will be open from May 23 to August 26, 2023, open for viewing during normal gallery hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.