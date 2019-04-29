Bo Bikes Bama hosts their eight annual ride for tornado victims
AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) - Folks from near and far went for an early morning bike ride in honor of Alabama tornado victims for the eighth annual Bo Bikes Bama event.
Two-sport legend and Auburn grad Bo Jackson started the event to honor victims of the April 2011 tornadoes. Money raised from the ride goes towards the Alabama governor's relief fund.
Today, Jackson says this ride is to honor those who were impacted by the March third storms. Alabama govenor Kay Ivey was at the starting line. She says she is thankful for Bo and other organizations helping with recovery efforts in the Lee county area.
"They have added over $1.5 million to the governor's relief fund and to date we've been able to help with repairs on 600 homes and build 68 storm shelters. This is a major event and it's worthy and we just appreciate everybody's support and contributions," Governor Ivey said.
This year, there were more than 1,000 bikers to pre-register and more than $130,000 raised through donations and fundraisers.
