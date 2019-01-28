Body found in Columbus identified as missing man

UPDATE: 1/29/19 3 p.m. Authorities have identified the body that was found at Lee St and Clover Ave in Columbus. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confimed the victim is 69 year old David Lee Wilson. Wilson was a missing person who was last seen on Brazil Avenue on January 18, 2019. Newton says the body will be transported to Atlanta Thursday for an autopsy.

UPDATED WITH QUOTES 1/28/19 5:37 p.m.

Authorities say the body was discovered around 3 p.m. Monday.

Muscogee County coroner Charles Newton says some kids found it a few days ago and took pictures but didn’t call police.

“They went to school with the pictures and started showing them. So the teacher in their class saw it, she called 911. I’m glad the teacher saw the picture. He could have been out here much longer. And we were not able to get his fingerprints because he had been on the ground for a couple at least 3 days,” Newton says.

Newton says the body has been confirmed to be a male around 69-years-old. He may be the missing man they’ve been looking for for a few days.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/28/19 3 p.m.

Authorities have confirmed a male body has been found near Lee St and Clover Ave in Columbus.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the wooded area Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Robbery and Assault Division of the Columbus Police Department are taking over the investigation.

Detectives on the scene say there are no signs of foul play the body at the moment.

There is no word right now on how the body was discovered.

