(Body found off of 16th Street in Columbus)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body off of 16th Street near 5th Avenue.

Police have set up a perimeter in a wooded area at the end of 16th Street in a cul-de-sac, as they investigate the scene.

WRBL has a call in the Columbus Police Department for further details.

