Body of missing Phenix City man found in Chattahoochee River to be sent for autopsy to determine cause of death

(Marcus Jones/ Photo Credit: Phenix City Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a man reported missing in Phenix City last month was located in the Chattahoochee River Sunday afternoon.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the body of 38-year-old Marcus Jones was pulled from the river Sunday afternoon by Columbus Fire and EMS at around 2:00 p.m., after being found in the water near Bulldog Bait and Tackle Shop.

The Phenix City Police Department issued a missing person alert for Jones on Feb. 3, 2022. According to police, Jones had last been seen on Jan. 27, 2022, walking eastbound on North Railroad Street during the early evening hours.

Jones’ body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy to determine if foul play is involved in his death.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

