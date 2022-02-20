Body pulled from Chattahoochee River Sunday afternoon, identified as Phenix City man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the water of the Chattahoochee River Sunday afternoon.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the body was pulled from the river near the Bulldog Bait and Tackle Shop around 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2022, by Columbus Fire and EMS.

Bryan has identified the person as Marcus Jones, age 38, from Phenix City.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.

