COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Beginning next week, bookbags will not be allow on the campus of Jordan High School. The new policy goes into effect on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The decision follows an incident earlier this week in which a gun was found on the school’s campus in a student’s bookbag.

The school said exceptions allowing bookbags will be made for those with documented medical issues that have been approved by the Principal.

Athletes may still bring their equipment bags and leave them in their designated areas within the gym prior to the school day, according to the school.

Bookbags brought to the school after the policy goes into effect will be kept in the front office and parents must come by the school to pick them up.