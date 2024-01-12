COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Country music and ice skating. They don’t normally cross paths but this weekend the Columbus Ice Rink is ensuring locals can get their country music fix on the ice. The first-ever Boots & Blades event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 with live performances from local artists.

“Truly, we wanted to do something that was different,” said Trey Thomas, the Columbus Ice Rink supervisor.

He added, “I thought that [a country skate] would be a great idea … because we don’t a lot of country shows for that type of crowd here in Columbus.”

The initial idea for the skate, which will feature performances from local artists Jake Carroll and Abby Perper, was hatched during a monthly event-planning meeting in October 2023. It will be the first time the Columbus Ice Rink has had live music at any event – and it’s the first time organizers have put a stage on the ice.

According to organizers, the original idea was to set up a stage in the center of the ice, allowing for the ability to skate around performers. They had to change course in order to properly run cables and ensure safety for guests and performers. The stage will now be on the walls of the ice rink, facing skaters.

“Knowing how excited these artists are to perform, I’m looking forward to their performance,” said Columbus Civic Center Marketing Manager Jennifer Babin.

Entry to the event costs $5. For an additional cost, food items from Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, as well as a bar, will be on-site.

The Ice Rink policy is “skate at your own risk,” Thomas said. He added, there aren’t necessarily limits on drink purchases but guests should be aware of their own limitations.

Abby Perper and Jake Carroll will perform live at the Columbus Ice Rink on Jan. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the first-ever Boots & Blades event. Event flyer. (Columbus Ice Rink)

On Saturday, event organizers are expecting a turnout of about 300 to 400 people over the course of the four-hour skate which ends at 9 p.m. They will have both hockey- and figure skates available for rental, in sizes up to 14 and down to toddler skates.

For new skaters, the ice rink will have walkers to help stay steady on the ice. There will also be ice monitors to keeping an eye on the state of the ice and guests.

“Don’t be afraid to fall because it happens to the best of us,” said Thomas, encouraging rookie skaters to come out.

Those looking to enjoy the music without skating are also welcome to visit and take a seat at the rink’s seating area, organizers said.

To get the best results, organizers advised guests to arrive early when doors open at 4:30 p.m., adding they will open earlier if the line is looking too long. They expect the event to remain crowded from start to finish.

Depending on how Boots & Blades goes, live music might become a new ice rink staple.

Babin said, “If this is a success, it will probably be continuous for us in the future.”