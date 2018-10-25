BotOberfest at the National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL) - The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center hosted BotOberfest October 20-21, a fun event that featured two days of drone racing, robot building, and competitions.

BotOberfest was sponsored by Columbus 2025’s Enterprising Culture Committee and supported by Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence. Its intention is to generate excitement in the growing field of robotics and to welcome robotics enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to Columbus.

Inside the museum, teams of 6th through 9th graders from area schools built miniature robots and programmed them for competition.