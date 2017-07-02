Boxwood Lindsey Creek community hosts annual reunion to fight crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Boxwood Lindsey Creek community is celebrating 20 years of fighting crime by hosting it’s annual community cookout.

On June 6th, Columbus City Council presented reunion organizers with a proclamation signed by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

The founder of the event says it’s important to celebrate the positive aspects of the community.

“We have been out here doing positive things for the community for our Boxwood Lindsey Creek Reunion and so it’s always been on a positive note because we come in peace you know and that’s what we want to have for the community,” says Sabrina Shealy, the reunion’s coordinator.

Shealy says the community has produced good citizens, and even celebrities such as Kim Porter, the former wife of P-Diddy, and Major League Baseball player Frank Thomas.