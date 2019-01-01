Police say a boy setting off fireworks in Atlanta was hit by a bullet — possibly from a gun fired to celebrate the new year.
City police tell news agencies the 9-year-old was in his front yard with his parents when he was hit in the stomach shortly after midnight Tuesday.
WAGA-TV identifies him as Alfonso Vasquez, and says he underwent surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston.
Police tell WSB-TV he was alert and talking before he went into surgery.
Police talked to people in the area, hoping to learn who fired the gun. No suspects were immediately identified.
Boy hit by bullet, possibly from New Year’s gunfire
