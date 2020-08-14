Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley to open for School Day Camp August 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will be opening a School Day Camp on Aug. 17 to help local youth with virtual learning in the Muscogee County School District.

The East Columbus Boys and Girls Clubs, located at 3835 Forrest Road, and the CLUB Teen Center at 200 Clover Avenue, will open at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 to assist local youths with virutal learning. The virtual education will start at 8 a.m.

When the school day is finished, they’ll start the Boys and Girls Clubs’ programs in Healthy Lifestyles, Character and Leadership, and Academic Scucess. At 5:30 p.m., the day will end, changing from the usual 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. programs.

BGCCV says they recognize the importance of providing resources and activities to at-risk youth in the Chattahoochee Valley, and that with schools closed, there is a need for a safe learning environment while parents are working.

