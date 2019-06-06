Bramblett Crash Report: Teen driver says he fell asleep, toxicology/speed still undetermined

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – We are learning new information in the deadly crash that killed the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula back on May 25th. The Alabama Uniform Traffic Crash Report became public Thursday. The report indicates the teen who crashed into the back of the couple’s vehicle told police he fell asleep while driving and remembers nothing.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register tells News 3 the report does not include data extracted from the vehicle’s black boxes, including the speed at the time of the accident. Nor does the report include toxicology results, because that information is not yet available.

The name of the 16-year-old driver who hit the Bramblett SUV from behind has also been redacted from the report to shield his identity because he is a juvenile.

The crash report uses ‘Unit 1’ to represent the 2011 Jeep Lorado a 16-year-old male high school student was driving when Auburn police say he hit the back right portion of ‘Unit 2’ which represents the 2017 Toyota Highlander occupied by Rod and Paula Bramblett the day of the deadly crash.

The ‘Narrative’ of the crash report reads as follows:

“Unit 1 was traveling southbound in the outside lane on Shug Jordan Pkwy approaching W Samford Ave. It appears Unit 2 was stationary or near stationary in the southbound outside lane of Shug Jordan Pkwy at the traffic signal at W Samford Ave. The Driver of Unit 1 stated he fell asleep while driving and did not remember what happened. The driver and passenger of Unit 2 were unable to give a statement due to their injuries. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 to the right of center. The impact caused Unit 1 to strike a pedestrian crossing signal and a traffic light pole before coming to a final rest. Unit 2 was pushed into the intersection and through the opposing lanes of traffic before coming to a final rest on the curb. The information in this report is based on current and available data and does not yet include data extracted from vehicles and toxicology reports.”

Based on the information provided in the report. it appears the deadly injuries sustained by the Rod and Paula Bramblett were caused by the force of the rear impact only. The Bramblett’s vehicle was not pushed into a light or traffic signal pole.

Police have already determined the teen did not appear to be texting and driving or distracted by an electronic device prior to the crash. Police have also determined alcohol does not appear to be a factor. So far no charges have been filed in the case as Auburn police say this investigation is far from over.

The toxicology report is expected within the next few weeks to determine if other substances may have been present in the drivers’ system at the time of the crash. The speed is also being determined using black box data and crash reconstruction. Chief Register expects those reports to be available in a matter of weeks and the information will be presented to the Lee County District Attorney for review.

News 3 reached out to District Attorney Brandon Hughes to see if he will release that information to the public.

“I am still awaiting the results of the crash investigation. Primarily, I am waiting to see the toxicology report as well as the information contained in the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder. I am unable to determine the next course of action until I have that evidence. When I do receive that information, I will release what I can to the public as allowed by law,” shared Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Just last week, hundreds attend a Celebration of Life Service in Memory of Rod and Paula Bramblett at the Auburn Arena. The beloved Voice of The Auburn Tigers and high school sweetheart were both graduates of Auburn University. They were remembered as a couple who were very much in love, who sacrificed for one another and adored their two children, a 20-year-old daughter, and 15-year-old son.

News 3 will continue to update you on this story as the investigation continues into the deadly crash.