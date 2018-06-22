Brantley man dies after two-vehicle crash in Montgomery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, AL - A Brantley man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Lucius Clavin Corley, 85, was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 he was driving was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer in the intersection of U.S. 231 and Trotman Road at 7:20 a.m.

Corley was pronounced dead a short time later at Baptist South Medical Center. A passenger in the Ford and two passengers in the Chevrolet were transported from the scene with injuries.

The crash occurred five miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

