TROY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Brantley woman died in a head-on collision in Crenshaw County on Sunday, June 18, states the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to law enforcement, Lakenya B. Anderson, 40, was fatally injured when the Nissan Rogue she was driving collided with the Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lucas M. Johnson, 20, also of Brantley.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old juvenile, who was a passenger in the Nissan Rogue, was injured and taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Crenshaw County 57, about seven miles north of Brantley, in Crenshaw County.