COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Atlanta Braves World Championship Trophy will be making a stop in Columbus in August. The trophy will be at the Home Depot on August 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

At the event, fans will at the opportunity to take photos with the trophy.

Throughout out the summer, the trophy will be in multiple cities in Braves country. There will be a total of 151 stops.

Organizers said each tour stop includes promotional item giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.

The trophy will also be making a few more stops close to home. It is scheduled to be in Americus on July 24, 2022, at Rylander Theatre and in LaGrange on August 6, 2022, at Sweetland Amphitheater.

More dates and locations for the tour can be found here.