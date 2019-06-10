Local News

BREAKING: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs Medical Marijuana bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) - Governor Kay Ivey has signed Senate Bill 236 into law. This new law will create a medical marijuana commission to draft legislation for next year aimed at legalizing medical marijuana.

The law creating the commission stipulates that the commission is required to "report its findings and draft legislation to the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tempore by December 1, 2019," and then "be dissolved on the last day of the 2020 Regular Session, unless extended by act of the Legislature."

Additionally, the new law also provides a "defense against prosecution for marijuana possession" if the defendant is in possession of cannabidiol as a parent or caretaker of a patient with a "debilitating epileptic condition and who has a prescription for the possession and use" of CBD as prescribed.

