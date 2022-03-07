UPDATE 3/7/2022 10:55 a.m. – An all clear has been given at the Government Center following a bomb threat earlier Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Early Monday morning, a bomb threat occurred at the Government Center and patrons are being evacuated.

A bomb threat was made against the Government Center, according to Judge Steven D. Smith. Smith announced his courtroom needed to evacuated at 9:35 a.m., during court proceedings. The evacuation began immediately after the announcement.

Authorities are evacuating the public to Heritage Tower, the northside and southside of the Government Center.

According to authorities, a suspicious package located in a stairwell near the eighth floor of the Government Center was found.

Road blocks are set up on First Avenue and Second Avenue near the Government Center. Traffic is still allowed through Ninth Street and 10th Street.

Stay up to date with News 3 as we gather more details.