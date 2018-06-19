UPDATE: Columbus Police confirm shooting on 6th St., one dead
Major J.D. Hawks confirms one dead.
According to Columbus Police Major J.D Hawk, a shooting happened Monday afternoon at 306 6th St.
They say, one person has been shot.
Stick with News Three for any updates on this developing story.
Georgia News
-
Cobb County Police officer arrested after sexual assault accusation
A Cobb County police officer has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor
A Macon man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor according to the United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Glass company: People drink less beer, more of it in cans
An Ohio-based glass company says it's closing a Georgia bottle factory - and part of the reason is that people are drinking less beer, and buying more of it in cans.Read More »
Alabama News
-
14-year anniversary of missing man: Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Sunday June 17, 2018 marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett Jr.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tallassee: Three people killed after shooting in Walmart parking lot
Chief of Police Matt Higgins confirms 3 people were killed after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama Power leaving state business group
Alabama's largest electrical utility is quitting a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
-
-
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-