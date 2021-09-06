BREAKING: Columbus Police investigating shooting on 27th Street and 16th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred during the early evening of Sept. 6.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard confirms a male was shot in the 1500 block of 27th Street, there is no additional information on how the shooting occurred.

Investigators are responding, the victim has since been transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

It is advised to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.

A reporter is on scene to gather more information, stick with News 3 on-air and online as updates are made available.