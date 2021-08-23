BREAKING: Columbus shooting at Farley Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Around 10 p.m., Aug. 23, an incident occurred at Farley Homes on Nina Street of Columbus.

At 10:37 p.m., Katina Williams, Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, confirms the incident was a shooting at the Farley Homes and injuries sustained were non-life threatening.

Columbus Police Department responded to the scene, since responding all crime scene tape has been taken down and Shepherd Drive has been cleared.

There is a reporter on scene.

News 3 will continue to provide updates on-air and online as more information becomes available.