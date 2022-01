COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on 42nd Street. Crews responded to the fire, located in the area of 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue on Jan. 11, 2021.

Information about possible injuries in the fire is not currently available.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for new details as they become available.

