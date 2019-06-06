BREAKING: Death investigation underway in Columbus, body identified

Update:

The autopsy report has returned on Lisa Coleman.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy, Coleman died of multiple blunt force wounds that had to be caused by others.

According to his calculations, she had been dead for about 8-10 hours.

It is now being ruled a homicide.

Update: Officials have identified the body found on Mellon Street. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the deceased woman as Lisa Coleman, 54, of Phenix City.

Columbus Police are investigating a death in the 400 block of Mellon Street. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is also on the scene.

Police Maj. J.D. Hawk would only confirm the death investigation of a body found near a building. Hawk told News 3 no other information is available at this time.

News 3 is working to learn more information and will bring you more information as it becomes available.