BREAKING: Death investigation underway in Columbus, body identified

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 08:39 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:05 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Update: Officials have identified the body found on Mellon Street. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the deceased woman as Lisa Coleman, 54,  of Phenix City.

 

Columbus Police are investigating a death in the 400 block of Mellon Street. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office is also on the scene. 

Police Maj. J.D. Hawk would only confirm the death investigation of a body found near a building.  Hawk told News 3 no other information is available at this time.  

News 3 is working to learn more information and will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

