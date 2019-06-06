BREAKING: Death investigation underway in Columbus, body identified
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Update: Officials have identified the body found on Mellon Street. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the deceased woman as Lisa Coleman, 54, of Phenix City.
Columbus Police are investigating a death in the 400 block of Mellon Street. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office is also on the scene.
Police Maj. J.D. Hawk would only confirm the death investigation of a body found near a building. Hawk told News 3 no other information is available at this time.
