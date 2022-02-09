BREAKING: Heavy Police presence at Burger King on Macon Road, one man taken to hospital with gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple police units have responded to the Burger King on Macon Road. The restaurant is located at 3520 Macon Road.

A gunshot victim was transported from the restaurant to the hospital. Police have not established the location the shooting happened.

In addition to the six police cars responding to the scene, Columbus Fire and EMS are also responding.

WRBL News 3 has a call into Columbus Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.