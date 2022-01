McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The Texas Legislature is adding a new Border Security Committee, and Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley border, is among the first lawmakers assigned to this new post.

Hinojosa confirmed with Border Report that he has been given this assignment. He said he spoke with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Thursday morning and Hinojosa will begin studying all that this new committee entails.